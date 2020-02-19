Race Hub crew provides update on status of driver Ryan Newman following Daytona 500 wreck | NASCAR on FOX
Per Roush Fenway Racing, Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors. Brad Keselowski and Ricky Craven react to what happened at the end of the Daytona 500.
