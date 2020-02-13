Kyle Busch on how little impact not winning the Daytona 500 would have on his legacy | NASCAR on FOX

Video Details

Defending series cup champion, Kyle Busch, believes that if he doesn't win the Daytona 500 in his career, it will not tarnish his legacy. Busch also details the randomness of this race and gives a general time line about how much racing he has left in him.

More Videos »