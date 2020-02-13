Kyle Busch on how little impact not winning the Daytona 500 would have on his legacy | NASCAR on FOX
Video Details
- Daytona 500
- Kyle Busch
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Race Hub
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Race Hub
-
Defending series cup champion, Kyle Busch, believes that if he doesn't win the Daytona 500 in his career, it will not tarnish his legacy. Busch also details the randomness of this race and gives a general time line about how much racing he has left in him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.