Jimmie Johnson: ‘I can’t say this is going to be my last 500’
7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmie Johnson looks back at his career, and comes short of saying that this will be his last Daytona 500. Johnson announced at the end of last season that he will be retiring at the end of this season.
