Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano at Datyona 500 Media Day | NASCAR on FOX
Defending and two-time Datyona 500 winner Denny Hamlin talks about the different emotions he experienced when winning the race in 2016 and last year. Meanwhile, Joey Logano is expecting Sunday's race to be hectic with a lot of aggressive driving.
