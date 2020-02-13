Jimmy Johnson plays a prank on Clint Bowyer at Daytona 500 Media Day
Future Hall of Fame driver Jimmy Johnson had some fun with teammate Clint Bowyer. During an interview with NASCAR Race Hub, Bowyer has his chair almost pulled from beneath him by Johnson.
