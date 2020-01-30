Super Bowl champion Ronde Barber details his love for NASCAR | NASCAR on FOX
Video Details
Former Pro Bowl Buccaneers safety Ronde Barber fell in love with the 1978 Corvette. That love grew into an interest and then deep appreciation for NASCAR. This ultimately led to his firsthand experience with the sport.
