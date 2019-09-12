The ‘War Room’ picks the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion
Video Details
- Jamie McMurray
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR Race Hub
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Race Hub
- Regan Smith
- Regan Smith
-
Adam Alexander, Larry McReynolds, Andy Petree, Regan Smith and Jamie McMurray debate who will be the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion.
