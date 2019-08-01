Chad Knaus on why Cliff Daniels is prepared to be Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief
Video Details
Chad Knaus explains why Cliff Daniels is the right choice to take over as Jimmie Johnson's crew chief.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618