Winner’s Weekend: Daytona 500 – “You did it for JD. Soak all of it in.”
Video Details
Denny Hamlin, crew chief Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs talk about the strategy that brought them to Victory Lane in the 2019 Daytona 500.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618