Denny Hamlin thought he jinxed himself by carrying Dale Jr.’s Daytona 500 trophy in 2004
Video Details
Denny Hamlin joins "NASCAR Race Hub" and talks about how he once thought he'd never win NASCAR's biggest race because he jinxed himself by carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s trophy.
