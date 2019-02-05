Defending Daytona: Part 1 – Austin Dillon prepares to go for another win in NASCAR’s biggest race
Video Details
In this NASCAR Race Hub all-access feature, Austin Dillon counts down to Daytona and talks about what another win in the Great American Race would mean to his team and and family.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618