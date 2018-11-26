NASCAR Race Hub Fans’ Choice Awards: Best Celebration – Kevin & Keelan Harvick at Michigan
Video Details
The NASCAR Race Hub Fans' Choice Award for Best Celebration goes to Kevin and Keelan Harvick at Michigan.
