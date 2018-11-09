Martin Truex Jr. & Cole Pearn officially headed to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019
Video Details
Bobby Labonte & Jeff Hammond react to the news that Martin Truex Jr. and Cole Pearn are headed to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices