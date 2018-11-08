Adam Alexander ponders if all playoff cars should be inspected at the NASCAR R&D center
Video Details
- Adam Alexander
- Hendrick Motorsports
- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
- NASCAR Race Hub
- Stewart-Haas Racing
Adam Alexander talks with Chad Knaus and Joey Logano about the idea of all playoff cars being inspected at the NASCAR R&D center after a race.
