How Kevin Harvick’s penalty affects the drivers below the cut line
Video Details
Chad Knaus and Joey Logano talk about how Kevin Harvick's penalty offers new opportunities for the four drivers below the cut line.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices