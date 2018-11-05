Did Aric Almirola have a reason to be mad at Joey Logano in Texas?
Video Details
AJ Allmendinger and Larry McReynolds debate if Aric Almirola had a reason to be mad at Joey Logano in Texas.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices