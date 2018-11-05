Winner’s Weekend: Kevin Harvick – Texas
Video Details
Joey Logano and crew chief Todd Gordon recap the strategy that brought them to victory lane in the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices