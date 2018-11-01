Marcus Smith talks about the challenges of creating the ROVAL
Video Details
President & CEO of Speedway Motorsports Marcus Smith talks about the challenges of creating a world-class road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices