War Room Part Three: Picking the drivers that will advance to the Championship 4
- Adam Alexander
- Andy Petree
- Casey Mears
- Hendrick Motorsports
- Larry McReynolds
- Michael Waltrip
- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
- NASCAR Race Hub
- NASCAR Xfinity Series
In part three of 'War Room' on 'NASCAR Race Hub' Adam Alexander, Larry McReynolds, Andy Petree, Casey Mears, and Michael Waltrip pick the four drivers that they think will move on to the final round of the playoffs at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
