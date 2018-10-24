Drivers comment on the three very different types of tracks that make up the Round of 8
Video Details
Cup playoffs drivers share their thoughts on the diversity of tracks that comprise the Round of 8.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices