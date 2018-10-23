Blaney, Bowman, Keselowski, & Larson comment on being eliminated from the playoffs
Video Details
Hear from the four drivers that were eliminated from the 2018 playoffs after the race at Kansas.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices