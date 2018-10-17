How superstitious is the NASCAR industry?
Video Details
Chad Knaus, Bobby Labonte, and Austin Dillon give you an inside look at the role superstitions play in NASCAR.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices