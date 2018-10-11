Jeff Hammond & Michael Waltrip make their playoff and non-playoff picks for Talladega
Video Details
Jeff Hammond & Michael Waltrip each pick one playoff driver and one non-playoff driver they think will have a good run at Talladega.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices