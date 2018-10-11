Kaitlyn Vincie puts the legendary dynasty of Jimmie Johnson & Chad Knaus into perspective
Video Details
Kaitlyn Vincie puts the legendary dynasty of Jimmie Johnson & Chad Knaus into perspective, and sees where the duo stack up against some of the all-time greats like Brady and Belichick.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices