Larry McReynolds & Regan Smith react to the crew chief changes at Hendrick Motorsports
Video Details
Larry McReynolds & Regan Smith react to the news that Chad Knaus will no longer be Jimmie Johnson's crew chief and will move to the No. 24 team while Kevin Meendering joins the No. 48.
