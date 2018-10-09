Larry McReynolds & AJ Allmendinger react to the news Kasey Kahne won’t race again in 2018
Kasey Kahne announced that he would not race again in 2018 after not being medically cleared by his medical team. Larry McReynolds and AJ Allmendinger break down the news.
