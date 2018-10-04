- We're back on NASCAR Race Hub. We're going to play a little Overdrive. You guys know how this works. We put 30 seconds on the clock, you have to share the time. We ask you a question, you guys fall on either side of the ledger, when it comes to these hard hitting questions. First up--

- Wait a minute, If I use all the time, that means I win.

- Not necessarily.

- Unless I jump in in the middle of it.

- I'll be the judge.

- I might steal some of the time.

- I'll be the judge of that. And speaking of time, we're running out in this segment. Does the new rules package favor big or small teams? Regan, you're up first.

- Well, for me, it has to favor the small teams. The big teams are going have to be more perfect now than ever, when you look at it on paper. Because they're going to have to go out there and they're going to have to find a way to keep those small teams away from the front of that pack. If they make even the most minor mistake while they're out there, now, all of a sudden, these smaller teams are going to have more of an opportunity to get up there and steal maybe some points, a win, anything.

- I think the cream always rises to the top. And when you get your hands around that packet of rules. The guys that have the most resources, the most people, and the most money, are always going to come out ahead over the people that have-nots.

- What happens when all those guys--

- Eh, there's the buzzer.

- What are you, Trump?

[LAUGHING]

- Next question, next question. OK, we'll start with you, Chad. You can go first. You can use up all time if you want to. Biggest surprise in the round of 12, Bowman or Almirola?

- Aric Almirola. I'm really surprised--

- Really?

- Yeah, yeah. I feel confident with the experience that Greg Ives had, that they were going to make it. I think that 10 car, they are lacking experience and lacking a little bit of the speed that their teammates have. So I'm pretty surprised that they actually were able to make the transition.

- Well, I know this is going to be shock, but I'm going to disagree with you. And I'm going to say purely because you're being a little bit of a homer right now. You don't want to talk bad about anybody with your own company.

- No.

- It has to be Bowman. Listen, nobody expected him to make the playoffs this year. It's his first year there. Everybody said, hey, if he does, then that's great. Well, he made the playoffs. Nobody expected him to make it beyond the first round of the playoffs. He is doing a wonderful job. That's where it ends.

- Is he two for two going past time?

- Yes.

- Unbelievable.

- I can't hear the buzzer.

- There's a penalty for [INAUDIBLE].

- Yeah.

- Hey, biggest surprise going from the round of 12 to the round of 8 will be who?

- For me, the biggest surprise from the round of 12 to 8 is going to be Kyle Larson. And I know you'll say, well, that's not a surprise. But listen, everybody that's in here right now-- everybody that is in here is good. They're great race car drivers. So how do you pick a surprise? He's already out of the points, currently, as they sit there right now.

- Almirola is going to be the surprise. If he's able to transfer into that round of eight, he's going to be the surprise. The team doesn't have--

- But you just said, if. We said, who will?

- When he will.

- Who will.

- Here's the deal, he's got a little bit of momentum getting into 12. There's so many unknowns with these racetracks we've got coming back. And they're pretty fast intermediate tracks.

- There was the buzzer. You went over.

[LAUGHTER]

- OK. Here we go. The next one, Regan, we'll let you go first on this one. Will there be another first time season winner in the playoffs?

- Well, this goes back to the previous question. Yes, because within the next three races, Kyle Larson is going to win one of these next three. Which is how he's going to transfer through. So I'll play it off of my question earlier, that I just had to answer. And I'm going to finish it off by saying, yes, because Larson will either win Dover, Talladega, Kansas. One of these Larson's going to win it.

- Yeah, man, of course there's going to be another first time winner. It's going be the 48 at Dover this weekend.

- Oh, there you go.

- Drop the buzzer on that one. I don't even need the buzzer.

- I know, mic drop.

- We could have given him the extra time on one of the other ones.

- What's really funny is this time you were done early. Last time you went over. And you started whispering, as if no one was going to hear you talking past the buzzer. All right, Chad, biggest lock to win the championship. Is it the 4 of Kevin Harvick, the 18 of Kyle Busch?

- Kyle Busch. I think that that organization has a lot to try to prove. I think that the four car lost a little bit of their steam over the course of the last handful of weeks. I think the 18 comes out strong, goes on to win the whole thing.

- For me, the lock is Kevin Harvick. I said that at the beginning of the year. I felt like that team, with the year, and Rodney Childers and Kevin together-- with a year to work on that forward and continue to get it better, that they would go out and win the championship this year. I still believe that. They've had the consistently best speed at all these racetracks of any of those guys.

- But they can't close as well.

- They will find a way. Kevin Harvick steps up when it comes time.

- Hard not to pick both of those guys. But here's the big question, Regan. How many of the big three make the championship four?

- All three, all three.

- Yeah, I concur.

- That was easy. This is perfect.

- You guys finally played nice.

- I don't see how they can't. They're consistently been the fast guys. Right? All year long. They've got the points to be able to transfer over. Being able to beat those guys at those venues at the later part of the season, I just don't see it being realistic.

- And it gets back to the speed and the consistency, like you said. If you have those two things, you're in good shape.

- Who won? Who won this?

- We'll call it a draw.

- It was a tie. It was a tie.

- We stand to take so many points away for the many times you went past the buzzer.