Radioactive: Charlotte ROVAL – “Aww hell, he hit you there. (Expletive) idiot!”
Check out all the best scanner audio from the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
[THEMATIC MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: Here we go, history in the making at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Roval 400.
ANNOUNCER: Y'all ready to Roval? Drivers, start your engines!
ANNOUNCER: Fans are on the feet!
[UPBEAT MUSIC PLAYING]
ANNOUNCER: Kyle Larson is going to win stage number 1. The green flag is back out here on the Roval.
MAN: 13th, ride with me, because the 20 chopped you.
[UPBEAT MUSIC PLAYING]
ANNOUNCER: Stage 2 goes to Ryan Blaney.
ANNOUNCER: Green flag is in the air. We're back underway here at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the Roval.
ANNOUNCER: Huge playoff implications here for Austin Dillon.
ANNOUNCER: Trouble! Ricky Stenhouse got sideways!
ANNOUNCER: This is going to make things really interesting as they battle for the right to move on to round 2.
ANNOUNCER: Keselowski misses turn 1!
ANNOUNCER: Green flag is waiting. Three laps left.
ANNOUNCER: A nice job for Martin Truex, Jr., as Jimmy Johnson quickly falls into second.
ANNOUNCER: Truex and Jimmy Johnson here on the final lap! Jimmy Johnson now pulled to the bumper!
ANNOUNCER: Truex gets hit by Johnson!
[BLEEPING]
Ryan Blaney will survive and win the Roval!
ANNOUNCER: This is after the race.
ANNOUNCER: Martin Truex, Jr. showing his frustration.
ANNOUNCER: Jimmy Johnson, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, and Eric Jones will not be able to move on to round number 2.
[UPBEAT MUSIC PLAYING]
[CHEERING]
