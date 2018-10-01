Breaking down the points cutoff margin in the closing laps at the ROVAL
Video Details
The 'Hub' crew break down the cutoff margins in the playoff points for Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson, and Kyle Larson throughout the chaos in the closing laps at the ROVAL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices