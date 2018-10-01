Larry Mac on Jimmie Johnson: ‘He has to feel like a dog that’s been beaten with a newspaper.’
Video Details
Larry McReynolds and Casey Mears talk about Jimmie Johnson's late move on Martin Truex Jr. at the ROVAL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices