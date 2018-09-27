ROVAL: You don't know me, but you're about to. There's nothing simple about me. Mysterious, intriguing, complicated, bewitching, I'm a dichotomy, the unpopular choice between speed and control.

The first thing you'll notice, my curves, 17 turns over 2.28 miles. I'm built to take your breath, but if you aren't careful, I'll break your heart.

Part of me may seem familiar, but making assumptions about me will only create trouble for you. Because I may seem adventurous, even friendly, but I don't forgive. And you won't forget.

Like all of us, I'm selective. You may have been there before, but this time will be different. And there's no guarantee I'll invite you again.

And just because you have an agenda and want to move on to the next, doesn't mean I'm going to let you. I might be the new girl in town, but who's to say I'm not the real monster? After all, I decide who gets another shot.

SHANNON SPAKE: Well, OK, so we've now met the Roval. And this is what we're going to do on Sunday. We're going to turn left and right 17 times, right, 12 left, 5 right. Am I right there, Chad? Is it 12?

CHAD KNAUS: Yep, yep.

SHANNON SPAKE: OK, so the Roval is-- the regular oval is 1.5 miles, and the Roval is 2.28 miles of pure fun, right?

- What makes this significantly different than our other road courses that we go to, if you look at those stats right there that you just read off?

- We make more right turns.

- The other road courses, correct. Here we go.

- That's the question you came up with? My question is, did you write the essay? Did you write that copy?

- No, no.

- I mean, it's Corey's first day, and he's out here going, is this stuff real?

- Yeah, she sounds feisty.

- Hey, so tell me about this Roval, because I know the one thing you got to do-- and Shannon mentioned this earlier-- got to take care of your race car.

- For sure.

- But there's not a lot of room if you run off track. This is a dangerous time for all these drivers.

- There's so many different factors with the tires, the limited amount of space and runoff, and just the narrowness of the racetrack. So if you slide the wheel, like we saw Bubba Wallace or William Byron do in testing, you can be in the fence, quick.

Ryan Blaney right here, watching him. I was sitting about 10 feet above him when he did that. I'm sure that's not what he was trying to do before he had that corner. So there's going to be a lot more of that, I can assure you.

- It goes way deeper than that. You come off what you think would be the most basic, easy corner, turns three and four in NASCAR, right. You come off of there, and you're coming down into that chicane. There's a huge opportunity to lock up your wheels, wheel hop, slide through the grass right there, crash, and have a heck of a mess.

There's a big pavement transition right there. And you'll see somebody, through that point in time, throughout the course of the weekend, have some trouble there.

- Did you go out in a car onto the Roval--

- Yep.

- --and check it out? Like, when's the last time you've had to do that? Because you know all these tracks so well.

- Yeah, I guess it has been a while since I've actually been on a track. I think maybe Pocono. I go around that track, you know, periodically just to kind of get a feel for it.

But yeah, it is different. It is so different. It's going to be so much fun. I can't wait.

- You more or less concerned after driving around the track and seeing it for yourself?

- And I was pretty nervous. I'm not kidding. Like some of the rumble strips and the curbing and what they've got there are pretty substantial. And you're going to have to fight to keep your car underneath you for that whole 109 laps.

- I think the favorites going into the weekend have got to be those drivers we've talked about that are already locked in. They can play whatever strategy they want to win the race, and they have no pressure on their shoulders. And maybe--

- And the ones that aren't in it.

- Well, that's true, yeah, because no holds barred.

- AJ Allmendinger?

SHANNON SPAKE. Right.

- Oh, 100%.