- I want now-- and I think this is going to be my favorite part of the show. I want you to take us for a ride around the Roval, because we haven't done this and I want to get your opinion. So let's load it up. And we'll put the track map in, and you tell us exactly what you're thinking.

- I'll do my best. I don't have many laps. But this is turn one. Hard 90 degree left-hander. Second gear. As we accelerate over this hump-- I mean, there-- it is so rough through there. Light on the throttle. Trying to go to full throttle before turn three.

Turn three is an OK corner, but you're looking to turn four already. Go way around here. You got to get a good exit. Turn four over the curves on the exit. But now this is a possible passing zone, turn five. But got to be really light on the brake, on the steering. It's really easy to get sideways through here because you got to get the car way right. Way right in turn 6.

Dropping down. Big elevation chains for turn seven. And if you guys can pause it coming up right here, turn eight, This is one of the most important corners because this carries you on to the oval, and you're going to be on the gas. Second gear, third gear, fourth gear all the way around.

- Getting set for the highest speed portion of the racetrack. You mentioned turn five a passing zone. What about down in-- into turn one? Opportunities to get around someone there, Kurt?

- I don't want to give away all my secrets, but I think that all the drivers know that there's going to be passing zones when other guys make mistakes. Don't force things to happen. Just take advantage of other people's mistakes in a lot of this race track.

- Now let's pick up where we left off-- turn eight.

- So this is the coolest part of the track. Back on turn one oval, which is turn eight. Turn 9 and you're grabbing gears. This is fourth gear. You're hauling the mail. I mean, we're going to be getting up to 180 down this back straightaway.

And here comes the fastest point on the track. The back straightaway bus stop. Down hard on the brakes. Grab third gear. Perfect pause, guys. Thank you. I was telling him-- I was going to be like, man, pause it right here because look at how narrow this little bus stop is, the chicane.

- So we talk about passing zones. Can you-- can you get two wide when you talk about the chicane going into the oval at turn three?

- Can I get a tape measure out? I don't think so. This is not the same style bus stop we see at Watkins Glen or typical road courses. Plus, we're on the banking, we're on a tilt, and it shoves us down towards the infield. And look at those tires. Those bad tires. Look at these on exit. Get away from those. Those are bad.

Third gear and back fast again. Fourth gear. And here we come. Turn four oval. And your car's starting to wash up the track because it's hitting the bump stops hard on the brakes. Third gear. Second gear. And if you guys right here pause it. That section we just went through is so rough the front tires, they want to lock up. Left front. Right front. You're downshifting. And it's going to be really easy to overshoot that corner.

- I'm curious, when you're on the oval in one and two, and then in three and four. Because of the difference in speed, does-- does it feel the same as it does when you're racing there in the Coke 600? Or totally different feel because you're going so much slower?

- It's not a total different feel. You're just taking a deep breath because you just went through that infield section. You just grabbed all those gears. And you're like, now you're resetting for the next part of the track. This is a mile and a half oval where Daytona, it's infield road courses, two and a half miles, there's more time to digest things. This place moves fast.

I mean, here we are. We're going to finish this lap. We're going into 15. This is 16, a right-hander. This, turn 17 over that hard curve. And the tires do not grip at all going down the front straightaway. You cannot get rear traction. And now you're back into turn one to do it all over again.

- And we should remind everyone, on restarts we do not use the chicane on the front straightaway. That's something we got to point out to everyone.

- You're going straight through there. And so you'll have more entry speed into turn one on restarts than you do on typical laps.

- Really nice job. And I will say, sorry, Andy, that was, in fact, my favorite portion of the show.