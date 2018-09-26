- Hey, today, I'm at the Charlotte Motor Speedway to take a little trip around the Roval. This is the first time they've ever had a road course in the playoffs, and I'm looking forward to it. They're even going to be giving me a professional driver to show me around if the driver ever shows up.

- Hey, Michael Waltrip here along with my beautiful daughter Macy. And the Charlotte Motor Speedway has invited my brother Darrell and I out to make some laps on the Roval.

- I'm so excited. But who's that guy over there with the hair?

- I don't know. He's funny looking, isn't he? Hey.

- Hey, Michael.

- You seen my brother Darrell?

- No. Just me out here.

- What are you doing?

- I've been waiting on an instructor. They're going to give me some laps around the Roval.

- Daryl?

- Yeah, Daryl.

- Oh, no Uncle D?

- No Uncle D-- Daryl from Fox. Oh well. I don't think this car is right for you. I got an idea. Come along.

- All right.

- Well, can I take some laps while we're here?

- Heck, yeah, baby.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- What is this?

- What do you think, buddy?

- Well, I-- but it's OK.

- Let's do this.

- Oh man.

- It's the Roval.

- The Roval, OK. Here we go. This is not really a race car, but I like it.

- But I don't really think you can handle a race car.

- Oh man.

[ENGINE REVVING]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[BANG]

[ENGINE STARTING]

- Ready?

[ENGINE REVVING]

- Here we go.

- Buckle up for safety.

- OK.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

[MOTOR SOUND]

- Get that map out. I want to see where Redneck Hill is located in here.

- OK. We just did-- OK.

MICHAEL WALTRIP: Is turn three the right-hander?

DARYL MOTTE: Yes. Turn three coming up.

[ENGINE ROARING]

- Holy--

- Oh!

- Macy, you watch it, girl. Hey, look, Daryl, when you come into this corner, it's kind of sweeping. It's got a double apex. And when you're over here getting ready to set up for the next turn, you can watch TV.

DARYL MOTTE: Oh, you got like front row.

- See that.

DARYL MOTTE: And, do you know what's right here?

- Is that Redneck Hill?

- It says Redneck Hill. That's where the campers are going to be.

- They're going to have a great view, aren't they?

- Yeah.

MICHAEL WALTRIP: This is when things really get crazy. Look how tight this is. We want to go really high here on exit, so we can carry all the speed we can. Fred Anderson Toyota in Raleigh let me borrow this FJ Cruiser to give you a ride. We're struggling in our Land Cruiser to stay on the bank.

DARYLE MOTTE: Oh man.

MICHAEL WALTRIP: H-- hold me.

- I'll never let go.

- I don't want to fall out. I really didn't want to hold your hand, but I don't-- I don't want to fall out.

- Don't fall out.

MICHAEL WALTRIP: And now we're headed toward the chicane.

- Chicane.

- That's fun to say, isn't it?

- Is that French?

- It is. It's French for dogleg.

- Dogleg.

- A dog has four chicanes--

- Chicanes.

- --in France.

DARYL MOTTE: Well, they can't go straight here. They got to dip down, right?

- No. They got to go right here, and they're going to want to clip this GoPro.

[BEEPING]

DARYL MOTTE: And then they have to swing in here.

MICHAEL WALTRIP: Those are rumble strips.

- Cool.

- You know why we call them that?

- Why are they called that?

- Because we were just rumbling.

- Rumbling.

[ENGINE ROARING]

- I almost lost my piggies on that one.

- That girl's crazy, ain't she?

- She takes after her father.

- And her Uncle Darrell. I'm nervous. I think we're going to turn over.

- No. We're not.

MICHAEL WALTRIP: Well, don't you be scared. I'm the one that's going to get hurt. It's going to land on my side. Watch the way this turn sets up coming ahead for that front straightaway chicane. You're going to be-- you're going to be hauling the mail. Go from fourth gear down to second.

[ENGINE SHIFTING SOUNDS]

- And then you want to whip it.

- Look at all-- all these tire marks. This has been a tricky area. It's going to be absolute chaos.

- It is. It's going to be just that. Ah, what better place to end a ride than in victory lane.

- Well, I mean, thanks. Is Macy still going?

[ENGINE ROARING]

- She's hauling.

- Wish I would have rode with her.

- I wish my brother Darrell had come.

[MUSIC PLAYING]