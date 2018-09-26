Brad Keselowski talks about playoff underdogs, says Aric Almirola could make it to Miami
Video Details
Brad Keselowski and Jeff Hammond talk about Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, and Aric Almirola's performance as playoff underdogs.
