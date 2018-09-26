- Now, we look toward the Roval. You are on the outside looking in. What kind of attitude do you bring there?

- Well, we're not going into the race we can look in to win and that's our only shot. You know, I think for us it's a approach of hoping some guys have trouble is going to be our chance if we don't win and just trying to have a good consistent race. So it's not the spot we want to be in it, kind of set back at Vegas where we ended up there having a-- you know, a bad day. And then Richmond, we had an OK day but awesome stage points in the second stage having to go to the back and just didn't have the day we needed to.

So it's-- it's unfortunate but, you know, it's a good day for our Craftsman Camry. We wanted it to be better. But we need to keep fighting and, hopefully, have a good day at the Roval, good enough to at least be in a spot if guys have trouble to where we can take advantage of that.

- We've heard so much fear and trepidation and soundbites about all these unknowns, but I feel like in sports attitude means a lot. So do you go-- can you go into this race and do well if you go in there fearing the track?

- Well, not-- I don't-- I don't know exactly if you can. I think the mental side of it is a lot. You know, there's times where you go to a racetrack you really don't like and you tell yourself all week how much you're not looking forward to it and then the race doesn't go well. So, you know, I think, you know, part of it is taking it in stride and making sure you look at it for what it's worth and know that somebody's got to win the race at the end of the day. Somebody's going to take the trophy home Sunday afternoon here.

So you've got to-- you got to go in with that mentality. That's the mentality I'm taking is that everybody's got a pretty equal shot with it being a new track and somewhere we've never all really been much. So, hopefully, we can just take advantage of it and put ourselves in the spot to, you know, maybe do that.

- All right. We appreciate your time. Eric Jones certainly has some work to do, but the one guarantee to move on, just go out there and win it. Shannon.

SHANNON SPAKE: That is true. Win the race and then you move on to the stage. But I think this is like the curious case of Joe Gibbs Racing when you look at that 20 and the 11 of Denny Hamlin. Because a couple of weeks ago, both of these teams were completely on the upswing, and now they're looking at being eliminated from this playoffs.

- Yeah. Who would have ever believed it because I go back to the war room pieces that we shot. When we were moving drivers from the first round to the round of 12, no hesitation. We moved all three Joe Gibbs drivers boom, boom, boom. But you go into the playoffs with very little playoff points to work with. You have a very bad race at Las Vegas. Link that with just mediocre finishes at Richmond, and you've got yourself in a bind. I know mathematically they're by no means eliminated by getting in on points. But, realistically, I think, especially, Denny Hamlin, he's going to have to find victory lane Sunday if he wants to move onto the round of 12.

- And I would say the one thing he has going for him, AJ, is Denny has won on a road course. But we don't know a lot about the Roval. Did the road course stats really means something when it comes to what to expect this weekend?

- Yes and no. Because if you're good on a road course-- we're going to a road course, whether it's a Roval, it's not a natural road course. You're still good at turning left and right. So that's going to help them. When I look at those, especially when it's-- since we're really talking about Denny Hamlin, is the fact that the way these road course races have played out, we've seen it at Watkins Glen in Sonoma.

The way this strategy works out is you see guys pitting before this end of the stage to get the track position going into the next stage. So I feel like the 11 team has to make a decision. OK. Are we out on points? Do points not matter? Because if that's the case, and the way the stages play out, do we pit before the end of every stage to make sure we're up front? Because testing there, it was hard to be around cars and literally make a pass. So track position is going to be critical. So that's what they've got to figure out.

Do we go for stage points while people start pitting? We're going to take the win in stages and still try to make it on points, or we just going to say we're not doing that and we're just focusing on when to get in.

- Yeah. It's a very long race on Sunday, and we know a lot can happen. But I get the feeling that the round of 12 ship is leaving the harbor, and I don't think the 11, the 20, is going to be on that ship. And, Adam, by the way, how's your road course stats?

