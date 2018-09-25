- So I want to challenge the viewers at home, a little "Race Hub" quiz. What do these 12 drivers, the top 12 from Saturday's race, have in common? If you said they're all playoff drivers, you are correct.

Let's touch off some of the guys that really did a nice job. Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, all in the top six. In front of them, the big three.

Martin Truex Jr. third, despite leading 163 laps. They had that tire get away.

And who delivered? Kyle Busch. Seventh win of the year, 50th of his career. He's moving on to the second round of the playoffs.

- It was a tense battle. You know, obviously, we had the lead early. He got by me, and you know, I didn't push the issue too bad.

But then when I got back to his inside to try to get by him, he pushed issue really hard. And I didn't touch him the entire time for 15 laps, and then all of a sudden, he hits me off of two. And I'm like Jesus, of course, that's Brad.

It's really, really cool to get to Ned Jarrett, and there's a lot of guys, obviously, ahead of him. But at this moment right now, it feels really cool.

And you know, it's been fun. The challenges that you have as a race car driver in the race car, and through being in this series for 13 years, it seems like it's taken me forever to get there. But we keep knocking them down and keep winning, so it feels good.

ADAM ALEXANDER: It's really not surprising that Kyle Busch won at Richmond-- he's great there-- and swept the season series there. Here's what's impressive.

Has to start at the back. Didn't even score points. Not in the top 10 at the end of stage one or stage two.

Late in the race, though, really found the speed. Got around Brad Keselowski and drives off for the win, Shannon.

- Incredible, because this is not the first time that we've seen Kyle Busch pass this many cars in a race. And I know we talk a lot about the big three. Brad Keselowski, obviously, has shown a ton of speed over the past three or four weeks. But how do you not look at the 18 car right now, given when he did this past weekend and what we've seen him do, and not say, this is the dominant car?

- I look at the two playoff races, and it's been a tale of two tapes, because the biggest thing they had to do, though-- in both races, at Las Vegas and the other night, the car was not very good at the drop of the green flag. They had to make a lot of adjustments.

But they persevered. They were patient in both races, especially last week. They overcame everything under the sun to get that seventh place finish, but the same the other night, so yeah.

And the biggest thing-- I know they had some lug nut issues at Las Vegas on pit road. But for the most part, whether it's the race car, restarts, pit stops, they just don't make many mistakes on that 18 car.

- Is this the best year of his career? Seven wins and looks to be on his way for another chance at a championship.

- It's hard to say, because he is a champion. And when he came back from injury, just that straight tear that he kind of went on, he won so many races at that point.

But I will say, to your point, Larry, where he's at when it comes to his car not being the best race car out there, this may be the best he's ever been in the sense that if the car's not right, him and Adam Stevens, they kind of dig in and say, you know what, it may not be the best right now. But even if it's not the best at the end of the race, we're going to find a way to win.

And that, to me, is where he's really grown as a race car driver. He's always been one of the best out there. But the way he stays calm, even if he's losing a little bit, he still finds a way to calm back down, focus on the job I'm handed, and right now, as we see, go out there and win a lot of races. To me, that's why he's the best at it.

- But Kyle Bush said it best at the beginning of the season earlier in the year, it's the format. The way it's formatted, you can win 35 races and lose one, and not win a championship.

- And, of course, that one, winner take all down there at Miami at the end of the season.