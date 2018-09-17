Breaking down all of the problems for playoff drivers at Las Vegas
Video Details
Kaitlyn Vincie reports on the multiple playoff drivers that had trouble in the opening race at Las Vegas.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices