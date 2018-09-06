How concerned should Alex Bowman & Jimmie Johnson be about missing the playoffs?
Regan Smith and Andy Petree tell Adam Alexander and Shannon about their level of concern for Jimmie Johnson or Alex Bowman missing the playoffs.
