Drew Blickensderfer concerned that FRR shutting down will become too big a distraction to win 2018 title
Video Details
Drew Blickensderfer and Joey Logano talk with Adam Alexander about how much of a distraction Furniture Row Racing shutting down will become for the team the rest of the year.
