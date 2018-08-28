Ross Chastain talks about his three-race Xfinity deal with Chip Ganassi Racing
Video Details
Ross Chastain talks with Shannon Spake and Blake Koch about his deal to run three Xfinity races with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices