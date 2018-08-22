What should expectations be for Bill Elliott at Road America?
Video Details
Blake Koch and Regan Smith break down what we can expect from the Xfinity Series race at Road America including from NASCAR champ Bill Elliott.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices