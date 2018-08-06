Bill Elliott comments on son Chase’s first career Cup Series win
Video Details
NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott talks about what it means to see his son Chase finally score a Cup Series win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices