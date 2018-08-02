Kevin Harvick & Kasey Kahne penalized 10 points for Pocono inspection failures
Video Details
NASCAR Race Hub' breaks down the qualifying issues from Pocono that led to 10-point penalties for the No. 4 and 95 teams.
