Christopher Bell says he wishes he could race more Cup drivers in the Xfinity Series
Video Details
Christopher Bell reignites the debate of Cup drivers in Xfinity, saying he wishes he could race against more of them.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices