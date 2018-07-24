- The struggles for Chevrolet this season, we have talked about it almost every single week on this show, but for Chase Elliott to get up there to lead some laps, to win a stage, is this bigger for Hendrick Motorsports? Or is this bigger for Chevrolet as a whole?

- I got to believe it's big for both organizations. I mean, who would ever think we'd be celebrating that Hendrick Motorsports had four drivers finish in the top 15? And of course, I made the statement a couple of weeks ago, I think Hendrick Motorsports will go winless this year. I was already trying to figure out how to put this size 11 shoe-- about halfway through that race I said, Chase is going to win this race.

- You have good practice in that.

- They just don't seem to be able to close the deal, but still that had to be huge, to have that many Chevrolet's that were running up near the front, to get that stage win. You know, it's those little baby steps, those little victories you're looking for right now.

- Yeah, and I think that New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a unique race track with the VHT compound, made it for a unique weekend, but all that aside, it is important momentum and confidence for those guys to go back in the race shop this morning. And I know there was some talk about, hey, that was a good stage win. We had a little bit of speed. We showed some competition this weekend.

So they can build on that. You know, the heart of our schedule is a mile and a half race track, these high-speed downforce tracks. So they still have some work to do. And I've always thought they were going to figure it out at some point. We just don't know when. We don't know if it's going to be over the next few weeks, or it's going to be too late and over--

- Next year?

- --the off-season. Yeah, into 2019, but they're going to get their arms around it at some point.

- There's exactly one Chevy driver locked into the playoffs, Austin Dillon, who won the Daytona 500. Who of that Chevy group has the best chance to make noise in the playoffs, Larry?

- Yeah, I mean, I think Larson. You know, we kind of keep waiting on him. You know, he's got all those second place finishes. You got to believe that he's getting awfully close, but I don't think because of what they did yesterday-- the Chevrolet camp-- that you can start ringing the bell that we got it, we got it, we got it.

This week at Pocono, three weeks at Michigan, there's your measuring stick, how you stack up against these Toyota's and these Fords.

- But I do think some of these teams that are right around the bubble are starting to do some really good things when it comes to managing races to help themselves when it comes to the points. Let's go to the middle stages of stage one on Sunday. Jimmy Johnson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr, they stay out after that competition caution, gained some track position. Both of them able to get stage points in that first stage. That was really big for Jimmy Johnson. Stenhouse ends up wrecking late, doesn't get the pay off. And for Jimmy Johnson, this was his best run since Pocono last month.