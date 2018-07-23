- All right, so it's Monday. We like to catch up with our good friend, Daryl Motte for Motte's Minute, just to kind of tie up some loose ends from the weekend. So here it is.

- Thanks, Shannon. I have a question for all you race fans. Is New Hampshire Motor Speedway a short track? It's only a mile long. Who's to say? Well, we asked everyone on Twitter on the NASCAR on Fox Twitter page, and here are the results. 60% of you said no. And 40% of you said absolutely. I think I'm in the 40%. We even saw a classic short track bump-and-run for the win.

ANNOUNCER: You wondered what he'd do, you thought about what he'd do, now you just saw what he did! Kevin Harvick to the lead!

- I'm having a serious case of deja vu. It was just a few weeks back in Chicago land, in the final moments of the race between Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. Kyle Busch wins, some fans boo him, and he responds like this.

- If you don't like that kind of racing, don't even watch.

- I love that kind of racing. And you know what? After yesterday's race, he stuck around. He talked to the media. He signed an autograph. And all this after he got beat. And yet, some of you are still complaining.

This guy just can't catch a break with the fans. And it's no wonder he refuses to talk sometimes. When he has no comment, they say he's a baby. When he does talk, you're still mad at him. Oh, payback's a-coming. I can't wait. Listen, my minute's up. Back to you.

- So is it a short track or not?

- It's a shorter track.

- Short-ish.

- Yeah, short track, anything under a mile. Under a mile.

- Mentality wise, I approached-- from a crew chief standpoint-- Phoenix and Loudon as a short track, a short track with some long straightaway.