[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: Watching Kyle Larson drop to the back of the pack because he failed to make an appearance at driver intros.

The fans here at Kentucky are on their feet. They're ready for some bluegrass racing tonight. And we're about to get it started.

DRIVER: Hurry, hurry, hurry.

ANNOUNCER: With Stenhouse's problems mounting early-- The number of cars have yet to make their pit stops, but when they do, this should cycle out to be the battle for the lead.

ANNOUNCER: He'll take stage number one here at Kentucky Speedway.

ANNOUNCER: Kirk Busch burst off of pit lane, a two-tire stop moves him up 13 positions.

ANNOUNCER: He went head on into the turn three wall.

ANNOUNCER: The fans are on their feet. Here we go.

ANNOUNCER: We got a car that's blowing up right in front of us.

DRIVER: There will be out. Every [INAUDIBLE] come up, three, two, one. Here we go. Go, go, go, go, go.

DRIVER: Hug, hug, hug. Away, away, away.

ANNOUNCER: Kurt Busch two-tire change moves him up four spots to the number one spot.

ANNOUNCER: Just 53 laps to settle the issue here.

DRIVER: Green flag.

ANNOUNCER: Truex in the tire tracks of Kirk Busch.

ANNOUNCER: Truex makes a move now to the inside of Kirk Busch.

ANNOUNCER: Martin Truex Jr. firm control.

ANNOUNCER: Ryan Blaney too far back to mount a serious challenge.

ANNOUNCER: The defending champion Martin Truex Jr. caps off a dominating performance tonight.

DRIVER: Hell yes. Good racing tonight, guys. Good race night.

[MUSIC PLAYING]