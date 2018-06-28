Martin Truex Jr. looking to gain back some momentum on the 1.5 mile tracks he dominated n 2017
Video Details
Martin Truex Jr. has yet to match the dominance of the No. 4 and 18 teams on the 1.5 mile tracks this year, something he'll look to change at Chicago.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices