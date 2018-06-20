How much pressure is on the young guns to beat the veterans?
Video Details
The 'NASCAR Race Hub' crew debate how much pressure there is on young drivers to beat the veterans and who they think could be the next to break through to victory lane?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices