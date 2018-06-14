Dave Moody sounds off on Brad Keselowski’s aero package comments, title contenders, & Clint Bowyer
In this weeks edition of 'The Pulse' Dave Moody shares his thoughts on Clint Bowyer's popular Michigan win, Brad Keselowski's aero package comments, and who should be considered the third title contender.
